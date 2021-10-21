ICMR DG Bhargava Grateful To India's Frontline Workers As Nation Crosses 100 Crore Jabs

As India completed the feat of 100 crore vaccinations, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava congratulated the frontline workers of the country for their role in the rapid vaccination program of India. Bhargava even lauded the press for their role in helping spread awareness regarding the vaccine as he said that there have been little to no cases of vaccine hesitancy in the country. He further added that the trials for vaccine approval for children are going well and there could be positive news very soon.

The ICMR DG was asked about India sharing vaccines with other countries, to which he said that India will share its vaccines as the country's population is only 1 billion and till everyone in the world is not vaccinated, India will not be safe. He also added that there are various programs already underway which provide vaccines to other countries. On India's next target, he said that it is to fully vaccinate the adult population and continue to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour.

India administers a billion doses

The Prime Minister paid a visit to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as India administered a billion vaccine doses. The Central Government has planned several celebrations to mark the special achievement and will be announcing the feat in the aeroplanes, ships, metros and railway stations. Later during the day, the largest khadi Tricolour will be displayed at the Red Fort to celebrate the occasion and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced the plans to light up 100 landmarks of India with the tricolour.

Mandaviya said, "After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19". According to the COWIN portal, 75 per cent of all adults have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered with both doses. Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032) has the highest number of vaccinations followed by Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915).

India began vaccinating its citizens in a phased manner from January 16 and priorities healthcare workers first. India now has six jabs — Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine, J&J's Janssen vaccine and Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D with Gennova's mRNA vaccine, Biological E's Corbevax, Covaxin's nasal vaccine and Novovax's Covovax in the pipeline. More than 103.5 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs to date and over 10.85 Cr unutilized vaccine doses are still available. India reported 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours with an active caseload at 1,78,831 and the recovery rate at 98.15 per cent.

(Image: PTI)