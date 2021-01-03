ICMR DG Congratulates Scientific Community: 'COVID Vaccination Program To Be Out Soon'

ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava on Sunday congratulated the Indian scientific community after SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin received permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, calling it great news for the country. Moreover, Dr. Balram Bhargava revealed that the vaccines also had the potential to target the UK strain which could prove to be a major success for the Indian scientific community.

"I would like to congratulate Indian science for developing the vaccine, it getting the emergency authorization is great news. We know that emergency authorization has been given for both the vaccine after deliberation by the scientific community. We have enough data whether it's the animal data, human data, phase 1 and phase 2 data talking about the safety and efficacy of Covaxin which has been well established in 23,00 people who have received the vaccine till today. It also has the potential to target the UK strain as well, this may play a major role."

Vaccination program to be rolled out soon

The ICMR DG shared that the vaccination program was expected to be rolled out very soon, adding that the vaccines would reach the market only after they were granted full authorization. "It is most important to remember that India has been proactive, preemptive, and has maintained a scientific approach in keeping cases to a minimum in the country. We are managing quite well. We have always been creative and I want to congratulate the scientific community for rolling out these vaccines which will benefit the Indian community tremendously. The vaccination program will be rolled out very soon," he said.

"We have the vaccines, approval, infrastructure, population, and the science behind it. We have seen excellent success in states which have undergone dry run. Hopefully, we will be able to vaccinate a large population gradually so as to break the chain of transmission. We should be market-ready once we get the full authorization," he added.

Additionally, Dr. Bhargava also asked people to continue maintaining caution even as the country moved towards the mass vaccination drive. "Once the vaccine rollout happens, we still need to maintain appropriate behaviour like washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing. As people get vaccinated, we hope that the virus transmission chain breaks," he said.

