ICMR Asks States To Increase Testing To Identify And Treat COVID Cases Faster

Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Balram Bhargava has written a letter to all States and Union Territories asking to increase testing in containment zones and hospitals in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. In the letter, Dr. Bhargava said that ICMR has approved a total of 960 labs in the public and private sectors in order to facilitate the increase in the testing.

Increase testing to identify more cases

"The test requires specialised laboratory setup with specific biosafety and biosecurity precautions to be followed. The average time taken is around 4-5 hours from receipt of the sample to getting the result. The advantage of this platform lies in its accuracy of detection as well as the ability to run up to 90 samples in a single run. However, in view of the specialised laboratory requirements, this test cannot be performed at every district level labs which do not have molecular virology facilities," he wrote.

"These platforms have widespread availability even at district and PHC as these platforms are widely used for diagnosis of Tuberculosis as well as other infectious diseases. These platforms have a quick turnaround time (30-60 minutes) but only 1-4 samples can be tested in one run, limiting the maximum numbers that can be tested to 24-48 samples per day," he added.

He said that the ICMR has advised States on the use of lgc antibody assays for conducting serosurveys in asymptomatic frontline workers like healthcare workers, sanitation workers, security staff among others for assessing their serostatus for COVID-19.

"Since test, track and treat is the only way to prevent the spread of infection and save lives, it is imperative that testing should be made widely available to all symptomatic individuals in every part of the country and contact tracing mechanisms for containment of infection are further strengthened," he said.

Identification

Dr. Bhargava also advised that all the patients who are being tested may be requested to share one personal identity, issued by the government to establish the authenticity of the individual. "Also, it has been noted that the phone numbers shared by individuals at the time of testing are often incorrect. Therefore, it is advisable that at the time of testing, a missed call should be given on the shared phone number to verify its correctness," he said.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed another record spike of 13,586 new cases in a single day, increasing the total count to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities.

