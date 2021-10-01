ICMR DG Emphasises High Influx Of Dengue Cases; Proposes To Conduct 'rigorous' Trials

As Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Telangana reported a surge in dengue cases in recent times, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday attested that the Health Ministry would be conducting 'rigorous' trials for the same. Considering the sudden increase of dengue cases in India, the Health Ministry also went ahead and issued certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) ahead of the approaching festive season.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported an influx in dengue cases. A total of 149 cases of dengue have been registered in the month of September. Previously on September 18, the Central government convened a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meet with representatives of states/UTs to also review and discussed the COVID-19 management and response strategy through video conference.

ICMR Director to conduct 'rigorous' trials

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava while turning his attention to the increase of Dengue cases in certain states of India, said that several companies had conducted their phase one trials of dengue vaccines abroad. He further attested that the Health Ministry had taken up this matter on priority and that the governing body would be planning to do more rigorous trials.

Bhargava during a weekly briefing of the COVID-19 situation in the country said, "Dengue vaccine is an important agenda. There are certain dengue strains that have been licenced to some companies in India. Many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. We are planning to do more rigorous trials," added Bhargava.

ICMR Director says Booster dose 'not pertinent'

During the press briefing, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava maintained that the vaccination drive should focus on fully vaccinating the adult population against the Coronavirus.

Bhargava said, "I think, currently I would say that the talk of booster (doses) is not pertinent and I said this last time also. The call of the hour is to give the two-dose vaccination/full vaccination, covering the entire adult population. That has to be the goal, that is the agenda and that has to be continued."

Image: Unsplash/PTI