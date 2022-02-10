ICMR DG Hails 96% Vaccination Of Adults, Says 'India Becoming A Vaccine Superpower'

Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, on Thursday, lauded India’s vaccination strategy and remarked that the nation is heading towards becoming the world's vaccine superpower. Addressing the Health Ministry’s briefing, Dr Bhargava praised the country for recording over 171 crore vaccination doses, immunising over 96% of eligible adults.

"India is heading towards becoming a vaccine superpower. The fact is that these vaccines are going to be available for other diseases," the ICMR DG said.

Dr Bhargava also explained that the country didn’t face severe mortality in the bygone third COVID wave led by the Omicron variant, due to widespread vaccination coverage. "Because such a large proportion of our population has been vaccinated, we are not seeing such a disastrous third surge in terms of hospitalisations and mortality that protection has been provided by the extreme 96% vaccine coverage first dose and that I think is a major strength of the nation," Dr Bhargava said.

mRNA platform to build vaccines for other diseases: NITI Aayog member

Besides, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog spoke on the mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. The vaccine will be India’s first vaccine based on the mRNA platform. Dr Paul hailed its production and stated that India needs a new vaccine platform. "We need the mRNA platform because it's the new platform. It has been shown that vaccines developed on this platform, at least for coronavirus, have been effective worldwide," Dr Paul stated.

Thereafter, he stated that the development of the vaccine is significant as the mRNA platform could be used to build vaccines against other diseases as well.

“This platform of vaccine is an asset today in wake of COVID, Omicron. But also beyond it for other diseases for which the vaccines have been eluding us; it could be malaria, dengue or TB, there are so many diseases for which we are still hunting for affordable and effective lasting vaccines," he said.

Adding further Dr Paul asserted, "We treasure this platform and we compliment the company and group that have gone into it so as a platform, it will continue to be important in the medium term or near future and beyond as an option in the fight for SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It remains relevant just as other so many vaccines are relevant in the world."

Gennova developing India’s first mRNA vaccine

DGCI gave greenlighted Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd to develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in August, last year. On approval, this will be India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine.

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is a part of the Emcure group of companies and is based in Pune. The biotechnology company has been working on the nation’s first mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine since 2020 and has submitted phase 2 data of its vaccine and has also completed recruitment for phase 3 trials.

