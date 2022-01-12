ICMR Guidelines A Welcome Step, No Sense In Testing Asymptomatic People: AIIMS Prof

Following the footsteps of the recently issued ICMR guidelines, Dr Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS Delhi has asserted that there is no need for unnecessary testing for asymptomatic individuals in a community setting and further welcomed the revised guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research. While speaking to ANI, Dr Misra said that the revised ICMR guidelines for Covid testing are a "welcome step".

Further appreciating the decision taken by the central government and the ICMR, he said that it is really important that people get tested only when needed as testing of asymptomatic people in the community setting doesn't make sense. He also noted that most of the cases infected with the Omicron variant are asymptomatic.

"I think looking at the circumstances and public health science behind it, the Centre and ICMR have taken a good step to revised guidelines. It is time to focus on mitigation strategies so it is better to focus on symptomatic cases and the people who are at high risk", added the AIIMS professor. He also advised people who are symptomatic, or are high-risk contacts, or going for international travelling to get tested.

Meanwhile speaking on the ongoing third wave of coronavirus, Dr Misra said that in terms of mortality and hospitalization, Omicron is a lot less than the Delta variant, and very few people are requiring oxygen support, ventilatory support, or hospitalization. Also, measures like night curfew will help in containing the spread and thus people should avoid going to crowded places.

ICMR issues revised guidelines on Covid-19 testing

In its latest guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research has stated that anyone who has come in contact with the Covid infected patient does not need to take the COVID-19 test unless he is in the high-risk category based on age or comorbidities. In its advisory on the Purposive Testing Strategy for COVID-19, it further added that asymptomatic individuals including patients who stand as discharged as per home isolation guidelines, discharged from COVID-19 facility, and individuals who are undertaking interstate domestic travel don't need a test. However, people with developing symptoms including cough, fever, sore throat, breathlessness, and other symptoms should necessarily get tested.

It further added that no emergency procedures including surgical and non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women hospitalized for delivery should be delayed for lack of a test.

Image: ANI/Pixabay