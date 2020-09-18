On the occasion of Patient Safety Day, in a bid to improve prescription practices among the country's medical graduates, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) launched an online course called 'Prescribing Skills' on Thursday, September 17.

As per the ICMR statement, the course will be run by the National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai and is especially for Indian Medical Graduates (IMG) who are pursuing or have completed their internships.

Read: Online Courses In India: Here Is A List Of Interesting Courses That You Can Do From Home

Read: IGNOU: New Course In Mobile App Development Via Distance Learning Mode Launched

A new course for medical graduates

The Secretary of Department of Health Research and the Director-General of the ICMR, Professor Balram Bhargava, said, “The ICMR is committed to ensure that the country's medical graduates are at par with their international counterparts. The Council has successfully completed a basic course in Biomedical Research. This course has been made compulsory for postgraduates by the Medical Council of India”.

According to ANI reports, the course consists of 40 lectures of 20 minutes each which can be taken over the time duration of 3 months. However, the course involves a pre-test to evaluate the participant's prior knowledge. On the completion of the course, each participant will be given a certificate.

Read: After 12th Courses In Commerce List: Check Out The Best Courses In Commerce

Also Read: ICMR Launches Online Course To Improve Prescription Practices Among Medical Graduates

(Image Credits: PTI)