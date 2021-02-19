ICMR Says, 'Indian Vaccines Will Be Effective Against Covid Variants From UK, SA & Brazil'

The interim results of the ongoing clinical trials indicated that the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. “The interim analysis report should be out in a week, it added.”

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR said that the third clinical trial of Covaxin BB152 had been completed as all the 25,800 volunteers involved in the exercise had been administered both doses. In an international webinar “Kerala Health: Making the SDG A Reality,” organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Kerala, Bhargava informed that a paper on Covaxin’s neutralisation potential against the UK strain has been accepted for publication.

ICMR on the clinical trial of Covaxin BB152

While addressing the webinar, he said, “India had from the outset resisted the temptation of going for herd immunity unlike many European countries, including the UK and Italy, and its decision had been vindicated from what happened in the western nations that allowed the pandemic to spread.”

Also Read: 'First Contribution To COVAX': Biden Pledges $4 Billion For Global COVID Vaccine Program

Also Read: Supply Shortages Delay Vaccine Effort In Arizona

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed a press conference on Tuesday where it revealed that 4 cases of the South African variant of Coronavirus had been detected in the country. ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava stated that all contacts of the 4 returnees had been tested and isolated adding that the ICMR-NIV was attempting to culture the South African COVID-19 variant as well. Earlier this week, Bhargava said, "ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2."

“Kerala Health: Making the SDG A Reality”

The webinar series that began on February 17 focused on the prospects of achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) amid an added challenge posed by Covid-19. Kerala has garnered international recognition for its remarkable improvements in better health indicators and quality-of-life as evidenced in the human development index (0.84). In India, Kerala was the first state affected by COVID-19, and the first case was confirmed in Thrissur district on the 30th of January 2020. By early March the state soon had the highest number of active cases in India mainly due to a huge number of cases imported from other countries and states. But, Kerala started testing for COVID within the state by 2nd February 2020 - the first laboratory to be approved by ICMR for COVID -19 testing in states.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Looking To Collaborate With Russia To Manufacture Sputnik V: Foreign Secy Shringla

Also Read: South African Strain Of COVID-19 Has Been Detected In 4 Returnees, Informs Health Ministry