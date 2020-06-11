ICMR States '0.73% Population Showed Past Infections' After Conducting First Serosurvey

Explaining the results of the serosurvey conducted by Indian Medical Council for Research (ICMR), Dr. Balram Bhargava said that the ICMR has completed the first Serosurvey in 15 districts of India to know the extent of the infection of the virus in India. He said on a national basis, 0.73% of the population in these 15 districts showed past exposure to infection. Reiterating that there was no community transmission in India, he said that lockdown measures were successful in keeping spread low.

ICMR reiterates 'no community transmission of COVID-19 in India' as recovered cases rise

ICMR: '0.73% population found with past infections'

"We found that about 0.73% of the population in these 15 districts showed a prevalence of past exposure to infection. It means that lockdown measures were successful in keeping it low and preventing rapid spread," he said. Cautioning states to not lower their guard, he added "States need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of COVID19".

ICMR's Serosurvey results

The first serosurvey conducted by ICMR in collaboration with state health departments and WHO India had two parts - estimate fraction of population infected with SARS CoV-2 in general population and infected in containment zones of hotspot cities. While the study of infection in general population is complete, the study in containment zones in hotspot cities is ongoing. The study has stated that the infection fatality rate is also very low- 0.08%.

0.73% of the popuation in these districts had evidence of past exposure

Large population is susceptible and is vulnerable to the virus

Risk of infection is higher in urban areas by 1.09 times as that of rural areas. In urban slums, the risk of infection is 1.89 times higher than rural areas.

Infection fatality rate is very low 0.08%

Infection in containment zones found to be high with significant variations (ongoing study)



Recommendations

What is a sero-survey for COVID-19?

The ministry explained that a 'sero-survey' involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to monitor trends of novel coronavirus or SARS-COV-2 infection at the district level. The surveillance unit will consist of 10 health facilities (including 6 public and 4 private) from each district. Among the low-risk population, outpatient attendees (non-ILI patients) and pregnant women will be tested while among the high-risk population healthcare workers will be surveyed. The agencies will also replace RT-PCR based testing for surveillance purposes with ELISA-based testing subsequently.

Unlock 1

The Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. It has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases with the first phase commencing on June 8 - allowing religious places, malls, shops etc to open. The fate of re-opening educational institutions will be decided in the next phase in July, while resuming international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided in the third phase - the date has not been mentioned. Currently, India has 2,86,579 cases with 8102 dead.

