ICMR Study shows current Vaccinations Are Effective Against COVID-19 Delta Variant

As the fear of the effectiveness of the vaccine doess against the Delta variant looms large, Dr. N K Arora, co-chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) stated that according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study the current vaccinations available in India are effective against the COVID-19 Delta form.

In response to a concern about the vaccine's effectiveness against the Delta variant, Dr. Arora stated, "Yes, the current vaccines are effective against Delta Variant as per the studies undertaken by ICMR on the issue."

The INSACOG co-chair also addressed the rising number of cases, stating that the country is seeing an increase in COVID cases in the north-eastern and southern states, which he believes is due to the Delta variation. He noted, "Though there is a significant dip in the number of cases in most parts of the country, some regions are witnessing a high-Test Positivity Rate (TPR) particularly in the north-eastern parts of the country and several districts in the southern states, most of these cases could be due to the Delta variant."

Dr. Arora stated that the second wave is currently ongoing and that any future waves will be controlled and delayed if more people are vaccinated, and, most importantly, if people adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour efficiently.

Dr Arora said, "A virus begins infecting a part of the population, which is most susceptible and also exposed to the infection. It diminishes after it successfully infects a large proportion of the population and strikes back when the immunity developed in the people post-natural infection fades. The cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes. In other words, the next wave will be driven by a virus variant to which a significant proportion of the population is susceptible."

To manage the pandemic, he encouraged individuals to concentrate on immunisation and COVID-appropriate behaviour. India currently administers the Covishield vaccination from the Serum Institute of India, the Covaxin vaccine from Bharat Biotech, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

