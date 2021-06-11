'ICMR To Begin National Sero Surveys To Assess COVID-19 Spread', Says MoHFW

In order to assess the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will start a national-level Sero Surveys informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. It also directed that all the states/UTs should be encouraged to conduct the surveys so that information from all geographies' can be collected. The ministry further urged people to continue following the appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms despite stabilising COVID situation in the country.

“ICMR will conduct national Sero Surveys to assess the Covid spread and states/UTs should also conduct them to get all geographies’ information,” said Health Ministry.

The ministry said almost 78 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted in India since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7. There has been a 74 per cent decrease in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate was reported between April 30-May 6 at 21.6 per cent.

The Centre underlined that breaking the chain of transmission ensures lesser strain on the health infrastructure and better quality of care.

On the US’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denying Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said, "It's their decision, should be respected. Our regulator has endorsed licensure for this vaccine & there's no impact on the use of Covaxin in our national program".

COVID-19 Situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 91,702 COVID-19 cases, 1,34,580 discharges & 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,92,74,823

Total discharges: 2,77,90,073

Death toll: 3,63,079

Active cases: 11,21,671

Total vaccination: 24,60,85,649

