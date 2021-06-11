Last Updated:

'ICMR To Begin National Sero Surveys To Assess COVID-19 Spread', Says MoHFW

“ICMR will conduct national Sero Surveys to assess the Covid spread and states/UTs should also conduct them to get all geographies’ information,” said MoHFW

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI/ANI/PIXABAY

PTI/ANI/PIXABAY


In order to assess the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will start a national-level Sero Surveys informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. It also directed that all the states/UTs should be encouraged to conduct the surveys so that information from all geographies' can be collected. The ministry further urged people to continue following the appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms despite stabilising COVID situation in the country.

“ICMR will conduct national Sero Surveys to assess the Covid spread and states/UTs should also conduct them to get all geographies’ information,” said Health Ministry.

The ministry said almost 78 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted in India since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7. There has been a 74 per cent decrease in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate was reported between April 30-May 6 at 21.6 per cent.

READ | AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccines linked to small risk of low platelet count: Study

The Centre underlined that breaking the chain of transmission ensures lesser strain on the health infrastructure and better quality of care.

USFDA rejects emergency use authorisation of Covaxin

 On the US’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denying Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said, "It's their decision, should be respected. Our regulator has endorsed licensure for this vaccine & there's no impact on the use of Covaxin in our national program".

READ | Spain football team gets Covid vaccine on Euro 2020 start date, fans concerned

COVID-19 Situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 91,702 COVID-19 cases, 1,34,580 discharges & 3,403 deaths in last 24 hours.

  • Total cases: 2,92,74,823
  • Total discharges: 2,77,90,073
  • Death toll: 3,63,079
  • Active cases: 11,21,671
  • Total vaccination: 24,60,85,649

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/PIXABAY)

READ | BMC caps COVID vaccine rates; action if Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V priced higher
READ | 'Will save lives': Biden hails 'historic' 500 mn COVID jabs donation to low-income nations
READ | COVID-19: FDA denial of emergency use of Covaxin has 'no impact' on India, says Centre
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND