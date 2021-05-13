ICMR To Hold Discussion On Inappropriate Use Of Convalescent Plasma For COVID-19 Treatment

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will hold a meeting of its National Task Force on Friday. The meeting will discuss the inappropriate use of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Ahead of the meeting, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava on Wednesday had suggested that most part of the country should have a complete lockdown for six to eight weeks. This comes amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

In an interview, Bhargava had remarked that districts across India with more than a 10 per cent positivity rate should remain shut down. He further added that the districts may open only when the positivity rate drops to 5 per cent. Currently, over 700 districts have a test-positivity rate above 10%, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

COVID-19 in India

India reported 3,62,727 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. In addition, 3,52,181 people were discharged while 4,120 new fatalities took the death toll to 2,58,317. Currently, active cases in the country stand at 37,10,525. The total number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 are 1,97,34,823.

India reports 3,62,727 new #COVID19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,37,03,665

Total discharges: 1,97,34,823

Death toll: 2,58,317

Active cases: 37,10,525



Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256 pic.twitter.com/2hCw318J4T — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

The country's total vaccination has been recorded as 17,72,14,256. According to Health Ministry, more than 4.1 lakh beneficiaries in the age group from 18-44 were vaccinated on Wednesday while the total vaccination for the same age group has crossed 34.6 lakh.