ICMR's Former Anti-Covid Face Pins Fresh Wave On Lax Behaviour Rather Than Mutant Variants

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Raman R. Gangakhedkar has spoken about the rapid spread of the second wave of Coronavirus. He spoke about the COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Mutant Variants and vaccinations eligibility and how to stay safe from getting infected.

What needs to be done to stay safe?

Dr Gangakhedkar said that we "must remember that the second wave tends to rise rapidly. The one thing which we have to always keep in mind is to provide quality care to the people who need medical attention. When the numbers tend to rise, we have to take steps to keep the mortality rate low by ensuring all the adequate supplies are provided-- enough number of beds, issue of training, provision of ventilators on time. The healthcare workers should ensure considerations related to emergency cases and reduce their work burdens. Violence should be avoided with the frontline workers in case of any deaths. The most important thing is to mobilize the community."

Different type of mutant variants causing surge?

Dr Gangakhedkar added "we do not know whether the variants are causing the surging cases. I think we still do not have sufficient evidence to say that variants are causing the problem, we have seen adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and it would not be the permanent solution to prevent the acquisition of this infection. It is a possibility that some variants might be here, but to believe that they are the main challenge that you are seeing right now is not justified. Since the COVID appropriate behaviour has gone down we need to blame the adherence behaviour rather than variants."

On diagnostic tests

"I do not think that the variants which are seen and reported elsewhere are causing the problem in diagnostic tests. The thing which is important to us is that instead of blaming the virus we need to introspect and see what we can control. The virus might keep on changing but if we wear a mask, adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and take vaccine there is no need to be worried about the virus, said the former ICMR top scientist.

Should vaccinations be open to all?

Dr Raman said, "I think the most important to know is, that these vaccines reduced the emergence of severe disease and death as the outcome. Eventually, everybody needs to be immunized but due to healthcare manpower, we need to prioritize the sections. I am not saying that the vaccine shouldn't be given to everybody but my question is are we in a position? The situation might differ on the basis of states and hospitals. But the places where there will be limited health infrastructure, I think the call has to be taken in a decentralised manner," he added.

