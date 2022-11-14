Iconic Buildings In India To Go Blue On Nov 19-20 For World Children's Day: UNICEF    

India's iconic buildings, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with streets and houses in several rural areas will be illuminated in blue colour on November 19 and 20 for World Children's Day to convey solidarity on the issue of child rights, the UNICEF said.

The 'goblue campaign' this week is symbolic of support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children.

In a statement, UNICEF said the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament building, State Legislative Assembly buildings and iconic historical monuments across India will illuminate in blue light.

Also Dhar village in Madhya Pradesh, and thousand village streets in Sarguja region, in Bastar region and in the central region will go blue in solidarity with child rights.

Child rights week is celebrated across India from November 14-20, starting from National Children's Day to World Children's Day.

UNICEF India is facilitating a series of events and engagements to promote the rights and welfare of children, regardless of gender, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status.

Every child is born with indelible rights, and deserves to be celebrated, included, and protected especially those marginalised and vulnerable. This World Children's Day's theme is on sports as a powerful means to promote inclusion, equality and non-discrimination.

Sports also help children develop important life skills such as leadership, discipline, teamwork, tolerance, hard work and cooperation.

On Wednesday, parliamentarians will engage with adolescents to discuss ways to promote the inclusion of and non-discrimination against children, highlighting the role of play in achieving physical and mental health.

Lawmakers with children will deliberate on sports as an enabler toward gender equality and inclusion. In a child-focused interaction, MPs will interact and learn about children's experiences, concerns, and aspirations.

Lawmakers will listen to powerful stories on how sports helped children overcome their challenges.

"Iconic buildings and monuments across the country along with streets and houses in villages will #GoBLue on 19 and 20 November for World Children's Day in solidarity with child rights," the statement said On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar, Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, UNICEF India will be present at a symbolic futsal match that children from nine states will play to highlight sports for inclusion.

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej will perform with children in a concert with his composition on the importance of equality and opportunity for children.

“The World Children's Day is UNICEF's Global Day of Action for children, by children and with children. Sports promote participation and break gender stereotypes and social barriers, it is a powerful tool for inclusion and equality.

"Inclusive sports can play a significant role in changing social norms and help find pathways for girls to realize their dreams and aspirations. This year, children will leverage the power of sports to promote inclusion and non-discrimination for every child,” said Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative in India.