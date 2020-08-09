MoS Suresh Angadi Inaugurates Iconic Malgudi Museum In Karnataka's Arasalu; See Pictures

The much-awaited Malgudi Museum at Arasalu station in Karnataka's Shivamogga was virtually inaugurated by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Saturday. The old station building at Arasalu has been transformed into a museum and was renovated based on the 'Malgudi' theme.

"It is a tribute to the makers of the popular television serial 'Malgudi Days' as the station features predominantly in the episodes which broadcast on Doordarshan in the 1980s," BJP MP from Shivamogga BY Raghavendra said.

A famous artist named John Devraj, who was the part of the serial Malgudi Days has designed the museum. It was funded by the Mysore Divisional Railway.

Karnataka: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi today inaugurated ‘Malgudi Museum’ that has been constructed by restoring the old station building at Arasalu in Shivamogga. pic.twitter.com/nm4GzqhTGP — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

"The approach road and station area wear a new transformed look. The innovative idea of having a tea-shop in a narrow-gauge coach at Arasalu station adds charm to the green surroundings," the MP said. "Popular and internationally acclaimed serial Malgudi Days was shot here in Arasalu. The SWR Mysore division manager Aparna Garg helped to transform the station to fictional village Malgudi," he added.

The museum, located about 30 km from Shivamogga city, has collections of photographs hanging on the wall clicked during the shooting of Malgudi Days. Colourful steam engines and bogies make the museum more captivating.

About Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days is a book written by RK Narayan which was originally published in 1935. It is a collection of short stories that are set in the fictional town of Malgudi. It has a South-Indian setting and has a total of 32 stories. It was also published outside India by Penguin Classics in 1982. The book was later adapted into a TV show with the same title.

Malgudi Days started in 1986, and was filmed in both English (first 13 episodes) and Hindi (all 54 episodes). The series was directed by Kannada actor and director Shankar Nag. The series was revived for 15 episodes in 2006, which were directed by Kavitha Lankesh.

(Image credits: Twitter/DRM Mysuru)