Iconic Tirupati Laddus Will No Longer Be Made With Nandini Ghee, Here's Why

The iconic Laddus of Tirupati Temple will no longer be made using the ghee of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) run Nandini dairy following the price hike of milk products. The almost 50-year commitment between Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Nandini milk products came to an end and now a new company has started providing ghee to make Tirupati laddus at a cheaper price. The popular pilgrimage site Tirupati Temple is also well-known for its laddus which are considered the prasad blessed by Lord Balaji.

The Congress government in Karnataka has come under the scanner for hiking prices of essential commodities in the state. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has hiked the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre. One litre of blue-toned Nandini milk which used to cost Rs 39 per litre will be increased to Rs 42 from August 1. The price of milk was increased after farmer unions and KMF members held meetings with Cooperation Minister and CM Siddaramaiah.

The price of milk hiked by Rs 5 per litre in less than a year

The previous BJP government had increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in November 2022 after the farmers demanded the price to be increased by Rs 5/litre. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna told Republic, "The members of KMF and farmers unions demanded to increase the price by Rs 5 per litre but we have agreed to only increase it by Rs 3. We don't want the prices to be a burden for the consumers either. The farmers were not happy with the hike given by the BJP government and we also had to oblige. The cost will be borne by the people."

Although the Karnataka Milk Federation increased the prices of milk, ghee and paneer, however, the prices of curd and buttermilk remained the same. Bheema Naik, Chairman of KMF, said, "Yes. We are not supplying ghee to the Tirupati Temple as they have asked us to supply it at a lower price. The cost of ghee per kg has been increased from Rs 550 to Rs 610 therefore providing it at a lower cost than before is impossible as we will sustain losses. The Tirupati laddu is known for its taste because of our Nandini ghee which is a key ingredient. The temple has gone through e-procurement to purchase ghee this time and we cannot match the price of what has been quoted by the lowest bidder as Karnataka Milk Federation will suffer losses."

Prices from August 1 -

Ghee per kg Price now Price after hike Rs 550 Rs 610

Orange Milk per litre Price Now Price after hike 43 46

Green Milk per litre Price Now Price after hike 44 48

Paneer per kg Price Now Price after hike Rs 375 Rs 425

BJP blames Congress poll guarantees

The saffron party has criticised Congress for increasing the prices of all essential commodities in the state and has solely blamed it on the pre-poll guarantees of the now ruling party in the state. BJP MLC Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy said, "The price of milk and all other products is being increased because of the guarantees which the Congress promised to the people but now it is the common man who is bearing the brunt for all of this. Tonnes of ghee used to get supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust but we have lost that deal. If this continues, the coffers of Karnataka will become empty."

Food at hotels to cost dearer

From August 1, the people of Karnataka will feel a pinch in their pockets when paying their bills at restaurants due to the increase in the prices of milk, dal, oil and ghee. PC Rao, the president of the Karnataka Hotels Association, said, "It is inevitable that we increase the price of the majority of the food items on the menu as the prices of essential commodities have been hiked. The business will come down but we are helpless."