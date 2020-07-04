ICRA Ratings Projects A 5-8% Contraction Of Cargo, Bleak Outlook For FY 2021

ICRA has stated that Indian port sector will witness 5-8% cargo volume contraction and project delays due to coronavirus in the financial year 2021. The contraction will take place due to a steep fall in domestic and international commercial activity during the lockdown and even though ports were functional throughout the lockdown.

Port sector faces strain

Ankit Patel, Vice President of ICRA Ratings said, "The full year outlook for the sector remains negative, with volume contraction expected in FY2021. The recovery among the cargo segments should be relatively better for essential products like POL and thermal coal, which should be in line with lockdown relaxations and the pickup in domestic economic activity, while for segments like coking coal and containers the recovery may be long drawn."

The agency projects that general cargo will see a 5-8% fall whereas the container cargo will see a 12-15% fall during the same period.

The simmering anti-China sentiment among the citizens will see a fall in trade between the two countries and this it'll have an impact on the sector as well.

Multiple force majeure clause will see a delay in projects by six-twelve months.

The contraction will thus directly impact the credit of firms in the near to long term future and will thus face increasing pressure with those firms that have already started operations or concluded debt funded capacity expansions or have concentrated cargo profile like containers could face more strain.

K. Ravichandran, Senior Vice President said, "Nonetheless, well diversified players (cargo-wise) and SPVs promoted by stronger sponsors should have higher financial flexibility to weather this downturn and their debt servicing is unlikely to be materially impacted.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Port Trust reported that it handled 321 ships and nine million metric tons of cargo during the lockdown period. "During the lockdown period, Mumbai Port has continued to handle large range of cargo such as steel, sugar, pulses, fertilizers, cement, motor vehicles, crude oil and chemicals, among others, at its berths in Indira Docks, Marine Oil Terminal-Jawahar Dweep, Chemical Terminal-Pirpau, and midstream. The port handled 9.6 million metric tons of cargo from 321 vessels," said Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman of Mumbai Port Trust.

