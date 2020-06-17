'Ideal Homage To Martyrs Is To Boycott Everything Chinese': Sushil Kumar

Strongly condemning the Chinese aggression and its cowardly act of killing 20 Indian soldiers at the LAC in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, India's top Olympic hero Sushil Kumar has strongly called for a total boycott and a blanket ban on "every Chinese thing".

"I pay my sincere homage to the martyrs and my heartfelt condolences for their families. When India is faced with a huge COVID-19 pandemic, our soldiers have laid down their lives at the front saving the country from Chinese aggression. No words can express our gratitude fo them. This unprovoked and atrocious act of China in a situation like this is highly condemnable and should be strongly protested," Sushil Kumar told Republic TV in an exclusive interview at Delhi's Chhatrashal Stadium on Wednesday.

Traders should stop selling China goods

He said the best way to pay homage to our martyrs will be to boycott everything that is Chinese. "We should stop buying them, traders should stop selling them and the government should make stringent laws banning all Chinese products. I also appeal to everyone who is already using Chinese goods should stop using them from today," India's only double Olympic individual medalist said.

Sushil said he was extremely pained and disturbed to see the cowardly and dastardly acts of China when the entire world was going through an unprecedented crisis and pandemic.

"Australia has called for a boycott of Chinese goods. We should also do the same. The whole world is blaming China for exporting Coronovirus and now they have unleashed aggression at the borders. This is unpardonable. India is a huge market for Chinese goods. Its high time that we stop and end this market," he emphasised.

What happened in Galwan?

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed.

PM's first statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured Indians that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain and maintained that sovereignty and territorial integrity was most important for the country. Observing that India wants peace, he noted that no one should doubt the country's ability to give a befitting response on being provoked.

