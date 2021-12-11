After India farewell to its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, the Indian Airforce (IAF) has completed the identification of the six-member crew who were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter that crashed in Coonoor. The mortal remains of the crew will be flown back to their hometowns today - Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep (Sulur), Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (Agra), Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das (Bhubaneshwar), Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh (Pilani), Lance Naik B Sai Teja (Bengaluru) and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar (Gaggal). 13 of the 14 officers including Gen. Rawat died in an air crash near Katteri village, Tamil Nadu.

IAF to fly mortal remains of flight crew

"Mortal remains will move by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. A wreath will be laid at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure. Positive identification of mortal remains has been completed," stated Indian Army.

#TamilNaduChopperCrash | Identification of all 4 IAF personnel completed. Air transport plan for them and identified Army personnel follows: Indian Air Force — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

On Friday, the mortal remains of Gen. Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were placed in Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment for people to pay their last respects. Later, CDS Gen. Rawat and his wife's remains were transported to his home before the final rites were was held at Brar Square Crematorium with full military honours. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS as he and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute and his daughters lit the funeral pyre.

IAF chopper crashes killing 13 including Gen Rawat

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC.

Those deceased include - CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja. Sources revealed that Rawat's helicopter had announced its descent in 7-8 minutes in its last communication and did not make a distress call to the airbase, before it crashed.

A tri-service team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is investigating the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, focusing on all possible reasons including whether a human error caused the accident, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. The black box, comprising the flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force was recovered from the crash site. Army chief Gen MM Naravane is the frontrunner to be elevated to CDS.