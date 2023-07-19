Identity Of Scandalous Agent Uncovered In Gujarat University Missing Answer Sheets Case

In an update on the investigation into the missing answer sheets from the strong room in the Botany building of Gujarat University, the police have uncovered the identity of the agent believed to be involved in the scandal. The investigation, carried out by Gujarat University police station, was initiated after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) alleged that students were engaging "agents" who facilitated the filling of answer sheets before submission to the examiner.

Former ABVP member’s involvement : Sunny on the run

According to statements recorded by the Gujarat University Police, witnesses and students have revealed the name of Sunny Chaudhary, a former member of ABVP, as one of the individuals involved in the scam. Currently, Sunny Chaudhary is absconding, but the police are actively pursuing him and others linked to the case. They stated, "when he and others are taken into custody, there will be further names that could be revealed in the matter. Expected that the names of the Guj University employees will also come out. Rest assured, a thorough investigation will be done."

Notably, Sunny Chaudhary has several pictures of him with local BJP leaders. The suspected modus operandi by the police suggests that agents like Chaudhary were accepting significant sums of money, up to Rs 50,000, from university students in exchange for writing their answers and securing passing or higher grades.

The police continue to gather evidence and have already recorded over 20 statements, including those from university students.