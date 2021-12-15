IED Explosion Reported In Manipur's Imphal; Security Beefed Up In The Region

In a shocking development, an IED explosion has taken place in the Imphal East area in Manipur. The bomb blast took place at a pharmacy on Tinsid road of Lamlong area in Imphal East. According to the information accessed from the blast site, the explosion happened earlier in the day on December 15 and no causalities have so far been reported. The powerful IED explosion has triggered security alarm in the region.

Following the blast, security has been beefed up in Imphal and an investigation has been launched into the incident. According to the information accessed by the Republic TV, the blast took place at around 6.30 a.m. No causalities have so far been reported as the blast took place early in the morning. The police rushed to the explosion site and further investigation is underway, with the security beefed up in the region.

A similar blast had happened back in November when an IED blast was reported at a shop in Imphal East district. The blast had taken place at around 4 a.m. and similar to the latest case, no causalities were reported from the incident. The north-eastern state of Manipur has been under heavy surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel ever since the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy.

Security ramped up in the state after the Manipur ambush

Earlier in a tragic incident, terrorists carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur on November 13. During the attack, six people including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son, and four soldiers were killed while many others were left injured.

According to sources, the attack was carried out as Colonel Tripathi had recently busted a drug racket in a major operation, which resulted in a huge money loss for the narco-terrorists.

The Indian Army is well aware of the fact that the narco money is funding terrorists in the Northeast and Northwest regions of India. Also, China has decided to up its game due to India’s involvement in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and in Chinese affairs in the Tibet region.

A similar tragic incident occurred in 2015 where 18 Army soldiers were killed in the Chandel district. The security in the region saw a major boost following the incident.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD