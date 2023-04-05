IED, Suspected To Be Planted By Maoists, Found In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED), weighing 5 kg, was found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

The IED, suspected to be planted by Maoists, was found in the forest near Meralgada village in Goilkera police station area by security forces, they said.

A bomb disposal squad defused the IED on the spot, they added.