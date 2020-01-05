'If Abhinandan Was Flying Rafale, Result Would Be Different': Says Ex-Air Chief BS Dhanoa

Referring to the row over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, former Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on Saturday said that the outcome of the dogfight involving Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman could have been different had the IAF got the Rafale jets sooner. He also added that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities.

'The equation in that air battle would have been different'

"If Abhinandan was flying a Rafale and not a MiG-21, the equation in that air battle would have been different. Why was he not flying a Rafale, because you took ten years to decide which aircraft you want to buy," Dhanoa said while speaking at an event at IIT-Bombay.

Further questioning the politicisation of defence acquisition deals he added, "If you politicise defence acquisition system, the whole system goes behind. Other files also start moving at a slow pace. When could artillery get a new gun after Bofors? Bofors is a good gun but was mired in controversy, same way Rafale was questioned."

The former Air Force chief also said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was clueless about the IAF's strike in Balakot. He said there was a lack of coordination between the Pakistani Army and the PAF during 1971 (Bangladesh) war and the 1999 Kargil war too.

"When Balakot happened, the PAF did not know (about the IAF's strike). There were no terminal weapons in Balakot. Even we were surprised," he added.

Dhanoa also said that terror attacks in Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama indicated that India's conventional deterrence, "though it is superior to its enemy", was not stopping the enemy from carrying out terrorist activities on Indian soil. "Thus, the Balakot strike was approved by the government to send a message to Pakistan that henceforth, such acts will come with a heavy price. The government changed the stand," he said. "One of the reasons for the strategic surprise was that they (Pakistan) had always underestimated our leadership. They never expected our leaders to give a go-ahead (to Balakot-like airstrike)," he said.

'I have always said that S-400 is a game-changer'

Dhanoa also termed the S-400 missile system a 'game-changer' and stressed the need to speed up the defence acquisition process. "I have always said that S-400 is a game-changer ... It is a very good deal by the government to get S-400," Dhanoa said. During Pakistani counter-attack on India on February 27, 2019, in response to Balakot airstrikes, Abhinandan had flown a MiG 21 Bison fighter into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Abhinandan had been grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which had been shot down in aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s. Vir Chakra awardee Varthaman who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations had resumed flying operations on August 23. The officer has started flying after medical clearance.

(With agency inputs)