If Country's Name Change Linked To I.N.D.I.A, Then..: Omar Abdullah On India Vs Bharat Row

Amid the ongoing speculations regarding the name change of India as Bharat, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) member Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that both 'India and Bharat' are mentioned in our Contitution. However, he suggested that if the ruling dispensation does not want to denote the country as 'India', they can use 'Bharat', but the name India should not be erased from the Constitution of the country as several institutions in the country uses the word India in their names.

Responding to the ongoing faceoff between between the BJP and the Opposition, the NC leader said, "Both names are in our Constitution and we use both these names. If you will see the plan of Prime minister, you will find both the names written on it. If PM doesn't want to use India name, it's his will, but the name shouldn't be erased from Constitution. How many institutions are in our country whom you have change the name (which carries India word)?"

"If the mind behind the step is linked to the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, then we will change our name, but won't allow anyone to let the nation suffer," he added.

Abdullah on 'One Nation, One Election'

Abdullah further responded on the speculations that the upcoming five-day special session of Parliament might have a discussion on One Nation One Election. "There is no agenda behind One Nation One Election. We are unable to figure out the purpose behind it."

"I have seen many committees, constituted in the past as well which proposes the same. If the object behind is to ease the process then no one has any objection. Won't allow anyone to use it as a weapon against regional parties," he added.

His statement came the first official meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee is speculated to take place on Wednesday, August 6. The meeting will take place under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. Home Minister Amit Shah, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will also meet panel head Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon.