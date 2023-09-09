‘If Durga Puja Is…: After ADDA Denial, Calcutta HC Allows Ganesh Puja On Public Land

After the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) in West Bengal disallowed the Ganesh Puja festival on the open ground involved in the case, the Calcutta High Court on Friday (September 8) granted the permission for the same on the public land. ADDA had contended that only Durga Puja and government programs are allowed at the place. The court noted the right to life under Article 21 of the constitution also includes the right to practice and celebrate festivities and ceremonies irrespective of religion.

The court contended, "If Durga Puja which is also a festivity of Hindus is allowed on the ground in question, there is no reason why festivity of other religions or the same religion, be it of other idols etc or on other premises, should not be allowed," the bench observed. The differentia interpreted by ADDA is not at all reasonable with the contemplation of the group of laws regarding article 14, the court said.

Equating government programs with Durga puja ‘absurd’

“More absurd is the equation of government programs with Durga puja. There is nothing in government programs that could be put on equal footing with the occasion of the Durga Puja ceremony, more so, in the present context. If Durga Puja can be allowed at a site along with government programs, then there is no plausible reason as to why other public religious festivities cannot be performed at the said site," the Court held.

Therefore, it ruled, the state’s decision was absurd and in contravention of Article 14 and ordered the authorities to allow the petitioners to use the place in question for celebrating Ganesh Puja from September 18 to September 22.

Additionally, the single-judge Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya also questioned, "Isn't it gender biased against male gods? What is the fault of Lord Ganesha? Durga Puja, you say, is a semi-secular activity. I agree Ganesh Puja would not be so culturally widespread as Durga Puja in the state," he said.