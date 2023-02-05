Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday, February 5, gave an open challenge to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and asked him to resign and contest the election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. He went on to call CM Shinde 'unconstitutional' and rebel MPs and MLAs 'traitors' for jumping ship.

Aaditya Thackeray dares CM Eknath Shinde

Aaditya Thackeray said, "At no other time in India or in any state have we seen 40 traitors hop over the floor, go to another party, sit there without having elections and not having the guts to hold the elections within their own constituency. I have challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat and he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me."

He added, "This is a simple challenge as he (CM Shinde) believes he is very popular and strong. If he has the guts to face elections, then he should. Ideally, all the MPs and MLAs who have become traitors should resign contest elections and stay happy wherever they are-- that is what is necessary for democracy as today we all are destroying the values of democracy and constitution."

#WATCH | I've challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat & he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pp0X39H7QE — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena retorts

This didn't go well with the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena as a war of words erupted between both parties. Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar called Aaditya Thackeray immature for making such statements. "He is making such statements as he is immature. To make sure, he won from Worli, two people were made MLC who worked hard for him. We can also say that he should resign from Worli and contest from Thane, but we won't as it's not in our culture."

Aaditya Thackeray making such statements as he's immature. To make sure,he won from Worli,2 people were made MLC who worked hard for him.We can also say that he should resign from Worli&contest from Thane, but we won't as it's not in our culture: Maharashtra Min Deepak Kesarkar pic.twitter.com/lqC6FEMewd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

MLA Mangesh Kudalkar stated the Shinde-led Maharashtra government is working progressively. He said, "I want to tell Aaditya Thackeray that giving challenges is not okay. Shinde govt is working progressively. I request him to work with us. I’ll resign in Kurla, he also must resign and prove by winning elections against me."