'She Said Aaftab Might Kill Her...': Shraddha's Friend Reveals How Aaftab Blackmailed Her

The brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar continues to get more shocking as several witnesses are unravelling new information about the deceased and the events that led to her killing.

One such witness, Shraddha's close friend spoke to Republic and revealed new details about her personal life and her troubled relationship with Aaftab Poonawalla, the killer. While speaking to Republic, Shraddha's friend said that she was an 'ambitious' and 'caring' woman, something which he learned about her in their decade-long friendship.

"She had problems in her personal life. For example family problems, her mother died so she was alone for quite some time and so she moved in with Aaftab," her friend told Republic. He further revealed that she lost her mother, who was "her biggest support in life" during the COVID-19 lockdown due to a heart ailment.

Talking about her behaviour, he said that Shraddha was "a jolly person with her friends" and revealed that he first met Aaftab after the first lockdown period. "This Aaftab, he was in a relationship since 2019. I met Shraddha and Aaftab for the first time after the first COVID lockdown, I don't know the time exactly." He also revealed that after her mother's death, Shraddha saw no point in staying at her house so she moved in with Aaftab.

'She said Aaftab might kill her'

When asked if Shraddha ever wanted to live with her mother when she was alive, the person said, "I am not sure about that, but I am sure that when her mom was alive, Aaftab was in a relationship and she did have problems back then as well. But I was not aware about Aaftab because I came to know about him in 2020 and after the relationship started, she told in just a few months later that she is not that happy with this person."

He further said that he learned "about the actual dynamics of their relationship" in 2021 after Shraddha herself told him. "One day she texted me saying, 'Hey, please come here and pick me up because if I stay back today Aaftab might kill her'," he said.

He further revealed that he took Shraddha away from the house where she was staying with Aaftab and lodged her somewhere else for a couple of days. "This guy used to blackmail and do negative influence on her saying I will commit suicide if you do not come back. He had some weird grip on her and that is why even after this she went back to her."

Shraddha's friend also said that around May this year, she said that the couple has almost broken up and she will start finding a new place for herself. He also revealed that they had plans to return to Mumbai from Delhi before the murder was committed.