'If Karma Is Good...': Minister Shares How Farmers In Nagaland Overcome Impossible Odds

On Wednesday, November 9, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along shared a video on his official Twitter handle that showed how farmers in Nagaland overcame impossible odds by cultivating rice on the terrace.

According to the video, almost 80 percent of agricultural land in Nagaland is used for rice farming. The video demonstrates the struggles of people living in mountainous areas. In the video, farmers can be seen working in the fields.

Notably, the video shared by Temjen Imna Along is an excerpt from Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan on the EPIC channel. The minister said, "If your intention is good, then luck is your slave. If your karma is good, then there is Mathura Kashi in the house." (Roughly translated). The video has so far gathered over 39.8K views since posted.

The video demonstrates crops being cultivated on terrace farms. Further, it shows how the state's rugged terrain makes farming challenging. The inhabitants construct terrace farms by carving out the hills in a way that allows them to store the rainwater required to cultivate rice. Farmers in Nagaland also make use of indigenously made bamboo pipes for irrigation.

Netizens laud the minister for sharing the video

After the video was shared by Temjen Imna Along, netizens took to Twitter to thank the minister for sharing the video. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Thanks for providing a window to the charming beauty of Nagaland, would love to have the same about the other North East states as well”.

Another user wrote, "Thank you very much for visiting Nagaland and sharing videos of its culture and beautiful nature."

Another person said, “The more I see your post, the more I am looking forward to my trip during the Hornbill festival. Hope to meet you too AlongImna."

Notably, Nagaland BJP president and minister Temjen Imna Along has been on the trend on social media over the last few months for his witty remarks against racial discrimination faced by people from Northeast.