'If Only Kashmiri Pandits Had Security': Devastated Rajni Bala's Family Demands Justice

The family of Rajni Bala, the school teacher heinously murdered by terrorists at a Kulgam high school, demanded justice. Her mother-in-law was unable to muster words to express her anguish. Speaking to Republic TV, a family member said that the targeted killings must stop. “This is devastating. The targeted killings are saddening,” he said.

Speaking to Republic TV, father-in-law of Rajni said, “We have been living in the valley since 2009, but recently shifted to the town”. Stating that he had a 'bad feeling' since morning, Rajni’s father-in-law mentioned that he repeatedly told his son to move back to the valley but this unfortunate incident occurred before that could happen. “She should have been saved if Kashmiri Pandits had any security here. She called everyone their friend,” he told Republic TV.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets to protest demanding justice for the killed school teacher. Furthermore, Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities in Srinagar demanded relocation or threatened to migrate en masse in the wake of recent targeted killings.

School teacher shot dead by terrorists in Gopalpora

Terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, Rajni Bala succumbed to her injuries. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range.

The neighbours of Rajni expressed distress over terrorists targeting the civilians and said, “Such target killings are increasing. We are living under fear as there are a few families left in the region”.

It is learned that both Rajni and her husband worked as teachers in Kulgam. One of her students condemned the incident and said, “She was a good teacher and taught the class very well”. In a similar incident reported in 2021, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in a terrorist attack in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar.

