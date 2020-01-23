'If Pak Serious On Relations With India...': MEA Takes On Imran Khan's Foul Cry At Davos

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shot down Pakistan's desperate and persistent attempts to internationalise Kashmir. Pointing out the "factually incorrect" comments by Pakistan PM Imran Khan, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the country was moving towards a 'complete loss.' Moreover, stated that the global community has acknowledged Pakistan's "double standards."

He said, "The Pakistan Prime Minister has said a lot of things in Davos. They have commented on India. There is nothing new in it. This is contradictory and they are factually incorrect. It shows how depressed they are. They are moving towards complete loss. The global community has recognised their double standards." "Our position on Kashmir has been clear and consistent throughout the years. These are bilateral issues that need to be discussed between India and Pakistan, and there is no role for a third party in this situation," Raveesh Kumar added.

Accusing Pakistan of playing the victim card, MEA accused the country of harboring terrorists. In addition, said that if Pakistan intends to maintain friendly relations with India, it should refrain from making such a statement and deal with their internal issues. He said, "They are playing the victim card and at the same time, they are harbouring terrorists. If Pakistan is serious about friendly relations with India, they need to take action on terror groups. I feel that they should refrain from making such statements. They should deal with their internal challenges. I don't think we need their advice." The MEA spokesperson additionally maintained that the World Economic Forum was an inappropriate platform to discuss such issues.

Imran Khan on India in Davos

The Pakistani Prime Minister called for the United Nations to intervene and mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi over the conflicted issue of Kashmir between the two neighbours. "This is a potential flashpoint," Imran Khan said during a media briefing at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. We're not close to conflict right now ... What if the protests get worse in India, and to distract attention from that, what if ..." the Pakistani Prime Minister said, citing the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests erupted across the nation.

This is not the first time Imran Khan has sought international intervention over the Kashmir issue. The tensions between India and Pakistan peaked last year after the Pulwama terror attack that martyred 40 CRPF soldiers. The strains spiraled once again after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

