Confirming that the terrorists were from Pakistan, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday asserted, 'If Pakistan wants to claim the dead body of the terrorist, we are ready to give'. The huge development from the valley came after an encounter started on Thursday evening and ended today morning with the elimination of one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist however, another managed to escape. IGP Kashmir also revealed that a major terrorist attack that was planned ahead of Independence Day has been averted.

Fuming over the terror activities from across the border, IGP Kumar said that Pakistan is worried looking at the peaceful environment of Kashmir and so several efforts are being made to disrupt it.

"We were getting inputs from several days that terrorists are going to target security forces. When they started firing from the building, our forces launched a search operation but one terrorist managed to escape and the other was trapped. Former terrorist Usman has been eliminated, we have recovered huge arms and ammunition including AK-47, rocket launcher, magazines and grenades. This is a huge success for the security forces," he said.

Giving further details on the terrorist activities, the IGP added that Pakistani terrorists are trying to escalate fear amongst the people of Kashmir by carrying out a major terror attack ahead of Independence Day. 'We will celebrate August 15 on a huge level and I urge the people of Kashmir to participate in the celebrations,' added IGP Kumar.

"Pakistan virtually instigating terrorists": IGP Kashmir

In a major revelation, the IGP said that Pakistan is conducting several online activities to instigate the terrorists so that they carry out attacks ahead of Independence Day. Speaking on the recent attacks that were launched on BJP leaders and in the valley, the IGP added that they have identified the terrorists and they will neutralize them at the earliest. It is pertinent to note that the arms and ammunition that were recovered by Indian Security Forces today included a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) gun, two RPG rounds, and PK machine gun which are very rare cache.

Kulgam encounter

The encounter started and reached the second day after terrorists fired upon a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy that was returning from Jammu to Srinagar around 3 PM on August 12. As the BSF retaliated strongly to the attack, the terrorists fled the spot and took shelter in a building. The search operation that was launched fortunately trapped two LeT terrorists. Meanwhile, two security force personnel and two civilians also sustained injuries, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.