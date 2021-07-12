'If Rules Same, There Should Be Liquor Ban In All States': Bihar CM On Uniform Civil Code

On the Uniform Civil Code, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, July 12, said that the Constitution of India has given everyone freedom and if rules are common for everyone then there should be a liquor ban in all states. The Union Civil Code aims to replace personal laws with common rules for everyone.

"Constitution has given everyone freedom. If there should be the same laws in the whole country then there should be a liquor ban in all states," Kumar said.

On earlier occasions too, the Bihar CM had reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code should not be imposed on anyone. Bringing Uniform Civil Code was one of the key issues in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 election manifesto.

Meanwhile, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he is in favour of the Common Civil Code but believed that the implementation of a common education system was more crucial. He said that it will solve many problems.

"I am in favour of common civil code but more important than that is to implement common education system in the country. The biggest reason for the increasing population is illiteracy and poverty, so it is most important that the common schooling system should be implemented in the country, which will solve many problems," the Hindustani Awam Morcha leader tweeted.

Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code

The Delhi High Court has backed the Uniform Civil Code and asked the Centre to take necessary action. The single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh stressed the need for "common to all" rules in respect to succession, marriage, divorce, etc. Noting that the modern Indian society is gradually becoming homogeneous, the court said, "the traditional barriers of religion, community and caste are slowly dissipating" while pointing out the need for a uniform civil code.