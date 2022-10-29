Platforms Will Lose Intermediary Status If They Don't Follow IT Rules: MoS Chandrasekhar

Social media platforms will lose the status of intermediaries instantly if they fail to comply with the amended IT Rules, warned Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the latest edition of Nation Wants to Know, the Minister clarified that the companies will have to meet the nine "unambiguous" conditions or lose the intermediary status "almost immediately". He further warned that the companies would then be vulnerable to prosecution for their content.

"The nine conditions under Rule 31(b) are very specifically laid out in terms of what kind of content they (companies) are responsible for ensuring their platforms don't carry. There is nothing general, there is nothing vague, we have even dropped the word defamatory which was there in the earlier draft of the bill", said Chandrasekhar.

"The nine conditions that the intermediaries have to meet in terms of the nature of the content they have...or cannot have...that they have to safeguard against is absolutely unambiguous", he added.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's strong warning

The Union Minister strongly warned that the companies that do not follow the rules will lost their intermediary status 'almost immediately'.

"If any intermediary chooses to not follow the rules; it's completely up to them, it is their choice, they (will) lose the status of being an intermediary almost immediately".

When asked about the scenario of companies approaching the judiciary against this, Chandrashekhar said, "Of course, we are a democracy. We are a country with a robust judicial system. They have the right whether they are an American company or an Indian company, they have the right to go to court and seek justice for what they believe is unfair or wrong".

"The consequence of not following the rules is very clear. If you don't follow the rules, you lose the status of the intermediary status. You lose the intermediary status, under section 79, you no longer have protection against prosecution for any content on your platform", the Minister clarified.

IT rules amendment

The amendment in the IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules were rolled out on October 28 wherein the central government introduced new guidelines for social media companies. These guidelines mandate that companies follow the provisions in India's constitutions and the country's sovereign laws. This amendment also introduced the Grievance Appellate Committee, which would include three members to address the appeals against the Grievance Officer of the intermediaries.