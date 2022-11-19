‘If You Don’t Vote For AAP, Be Ready For Consequences Post MCD Poll’: MLA Threatens People

In yet another setback for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Elections, as the investigation is underway against AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in connection with the cash for tickets allegations, another AAP MLA, Mahinder Yadav has come under the scanner after a video surfaced in which he can be seen threatening people that he would not get their work done if they didn’t vote for him.

Bhartiya Janta Party’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of Mahinder Yadav, AAP MLA from Vikas Puri threatening people to vote for the party or else he would not entertain work requests from them.

He is Vikas Puri @ArvindKejriwal MLA Mahendar Yadav. He is threatening people for Votes, this is Kejriwal model pic.twitter.com/nIb0cXoMX1 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 19, 2022

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga sharing the video stated, “He is Vikas Puri @ArvindKejriwal MLA Mahendar Yadav. He is threatening people for Votes, this is Kejriwal model”

In the video the MLA Yadav can be heard purportedly addressing the people, he will not get the drainage work done if they don't vote for him. “If You don't vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, i will not get the drainage line cleaned, i am saying this standing at the Chowk. I will no longer be responsible for it. I am saying this very clearly. No matter how badly the drainage line gets choked, I will not get it cleaned.”

BJP’s sting on AAP MLA asking for bribe

Pertinently, on November 18, BJP’s Sambit Patra released a sting of 5-time Municipal Councillor Mukesh Goyal, who joined AAP from Congress on November 27, 2021, in which he is heard asking for a bribe from a junior engineer. Post the sting, Patra urged Kejriwal to sack Goyal. The AAP Councillor can be heard in the audio of the sting allegedly saying money is required to distribute over ‘150 gifts’. BJP furthermore added the video is dated in October during Diwali when Goyal called the engineer and forced him to pay money to the tune of lakhs.

In another incident in Delhi, AAP MLA from Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi was called by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on November 17 on allegations his aide Om Singh seeked a bribe for allocating tickets for the MCD elections.

ACB has already arrested three people in the matter - Om Singh, reportedly a relative of Tripathi, associate Shiv Shankar Pandey and PA of Tripathi Prince Raghuvanshi. They are all allegedly involved for selling MCD poll tickets for the Kamla Nagar Ward (No 69) for over ₹ 90 Lakh.

"The accused were arrested for accepting bribe for giving AAP's ticket for MCD election to Shobha Khari, wife of Gopal Khari, for Ward No. 69, Kamla Nagar," said Madhur Verma, the DCP, ACB.

