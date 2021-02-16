'If You Own TV, Fridge, Bike Or Land, Surrender BPL Cards Or Face Action': Karnataka Govt

On Monday, the Karnataka government sought withdrawal of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards from the people who can afford two-wheelers, TVs, fridges or over five acres of land and asked them to surrender the cards before March 31 or they will have to face legal action. At a press conference in Belagavi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti said there are parameters for possessing a BPL card and people who don't qualify should return the cards.

"There are parameters for possessing a BPL card. They should not have more than five acres of land, motorcycle, TV or fridge. Those who don't qualify on these parameters should return the cards or else we will do it. Anyone earning more than Rs 1.20 lakh annually should not use BPL cards and has to return it before March 31", he said, reported PTI.

READ | Karnataka Cabinet Troubles Continue; CM Yediyurappa Reshuffles Portfolios Within 24 Hrs

After the remark, Congress workers staged protests in front of various ration shops in Bengaluru. They also protested in Dharwad, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Congress MLA U T Khader said the issue had earlier come up before him when he was the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Siddaramaiah government and he had decided not to relax the norms as many poor people would be affected. When there are offers like interest-free loans to purchase all these items, it was obvious that people would buy it.

The minister accused that the government is 'anti-poor', and he asked them to focus on identifying more beneficiaries instead of 'snatching away' their BPL cards, reported PTI.

READ | Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into Shivamogga Dynamite Blast; Suspicious Congress Walks Out

Karnataka Govt Schemes for Brahmin Brides

BS Yediyurappa-led government is going hammer and tongs to appease various communities. In the latest attempt, the State Brahmin Development Board, that was set up last year, has launched two new schemes that provide cash to Brahmin brides. The two schemes, namely, ‘Arundhati’ and “Maitreyi’, will provide Rs 25,000 and Rs 3 lakh respectively to brides from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among Brahmins.

READ | Karnataka Govt Schemes To Provide Upto Rs 3 Lakh To Brahmin Brides From Weaker Sections

READ | Tesla To Set Up Electric Car Manufacturing Unit In Karnataka, Announces CM Yediyurappa

(With PTI Inputs)