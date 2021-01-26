'If Your Work Is Authentic, It Pays Off' Says Sumitra Mahajan On Receiving Padma Bhushan

Sumitra Mahajan, Former Lok Sabha speaker who is one of the recipients of Padma Bhushan this year said she has been rewarded for authenticity in public life. On Monday, while speaking to the media in Madhya Pradesh's Indore she said that it's surprising for her on being one of the recipients of Padma Bhushan award. The reason may be working her best ability in all the roles.

I am surprised over why I am being given the Padma Bhushan award. I have always worked to best of my ability in all the roles, maybe that is the reason. All I can say is if your work is authentic, it pays off: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in Indore#MadhyaPradesh

"It is a big achievement for me that my party recognised my contributions today. I worked with authenticity on being given any responsibility by the party. The people of Indore elected me eight times and the party-appointed me to various posts," Mahajan told ANI.

Mahajan said that she keeps visiting the party office regularly and I will remain active in politics. Despite having a long social and political career she always maintains the approach of having no expectation from life, she further added.

According to the Union Home Ministry, this year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri. Mahajan along with former principal secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra, former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous) and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients of Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) award.

Sumitra Mahajan won 8 consecutive elections in the Indore constituency

Sumitra Mahajan popularly known as Tai among her constituents has won eight consecutive elections in the Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh. She is the second woman after Meira Kumar to be elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. With the unique distinction of being the only woman member of Parliament to get elected eight consecutive times from the same Constituency Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

(With ANI Inputs)