IFB Rabah Collision: Search And Rescue Operation For Missing Fishermen Underway

In a key development, the Indian navy has deployed its surface and air assets for the Search and Rescue (SAR) of missing fishermen at sea off the coast of Mangalore, after an Indian Fishing Boat 'IFB Rabah' with 14 fishermen embarked suffered a collision with a Singapore flag merchant ship 'MV APL Le Havre', 40 nautical miles west of New Mangalore at about 2 am on April 13.

Indian naval ships Tillanchang and Kalpeni along with naval aircraft from the naval base in Goa are deployed to augment the SAR efforts of Coast Guard vessels. To further assist in the rescue efforts, INS Subhadra, a patrol vessel, was sailed from Karwar with a Diving Team embarked. The ship arrived on the scene in the early hours of April 14. Two specialist diving teams are undertaking snag line search in the area in an effort to locate the sunk fishing craft.

IFB Rabah Collision

On April 13, around 2 am, the mechanised boat, IFB Rabah, which had onboard 14 fishermen — seven each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu suffered a collision with a Singapore flag merchant ship 'MV APL Le Havre', 40 nautical miles west of New Mangalore. The search operations have been underway ever since, in which so far three bodies have been recovered. of which two have been identified as Alexander Syrang and Manik Das, from West Bengal. Two have also been rescued and identified as Sunil Das from West Bengal and Velmurukan from Tamil Nadu. The search for the remaining 9 fishermen is still underway.

