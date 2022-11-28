IFFI Jury Head Calls Kashmir Files 'propaganda', Labels It 'inappropriate For Competition'

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files, which narrates the heart-wrenching story of the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, was labelled a ‘propaganda’ at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the event, Israeli filmmaker and Jury head Nadav Lapid said that many were shocked by the movie and even termed it 'vulgar'.

"We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," the jury head said.

This controversial statement by the filmmaker comes a week after the movie was screened at the IFFI.

In retaliation to Lapid’s comments, Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has demanded action against the former. In a tweet tagging Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Pandit said that the Jury head “added salt to wound” by calling The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’ and has demanded an apology for the same.

Dear @ianuragthakur ji .

I as a #KashmiriPandit & who is a victim of genocide seek a serious actn agnst Mr. #NadavLapid Jury head of IFFI 2022 fr calling d depiction of our tragedy as vulgar .

Hs hs added salt to our wounds&hence shld b made to tender a apology .#KashmirFiles — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022

The movie features stars like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, Kashmir Files was released in theatres on March 11, evoking emotions in all those who went through the horrific ordeal. The film also managed to cause extreme polarisation as many called it propaganda, which also resulted in Singapore banning the movie as it had the "potential to cause enmity between different communities".

On the other hand, the movie was promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was even made tax-free in several states to educate the masses about the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s.

The 53rd IFFI began on November 20 and is in its final day. The event was attended by several big stars including Chiranjeevi, Aayushmann Khurrana, Asha Parekh, Rana Daggubati, Akshay Kumar among others as well as Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Several artists were felicitated for their contribution at the closing ceremony on November 28.