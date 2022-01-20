IFS Association Condemns Attack On Pregnant Officer; Union Min Asks Maha CM To Act Fast

After a pregnant forest ranger was manhandled by a former sarpanch and his wife by grabbing her hair and pushing her to the ground in Maharashtra's Satara district, the Indian Forest Service Association has condemned the brutal attack and has demanded a strong policy to ensure the safety of frontline workers.

Taking to Twitter, IFS association wrote, "An on-duty woman forest guard Sindhu Sanap, who is 3 months pregnant, was thrashed while she was conducting government work in #Maharashtra. IFSA strongly condemns these types of brutal attacks and demands strong policy in place for safety of frontline Green Soldiers."

Pregnant forest officer beaten up by couple in Maharashtra's Satara

The three-month pregnant officer was attacked by the former sarpanch of Palsavade Ramchandra Gangaram Jankar and his wife Pratibha Jankar, after a dispute broke over labourers working with the forest department. In a video that went viral over the brutal actions, both husband and wife were seen hitting the officer. The video was captured by the forest ranger's husband who is also part of the forest staff.

Providing an update in the case, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated, "The accused has been arrested this morning and will face the law at its strictest. Such acts will not be tolerated."

Responding to the incident, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav requested the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to take note of the brutal attack. Stating the incident as 'unacceptable', the Union Minister tweeted, " Deplorable law and order in Maharashtra. Request @OfficeofUT to take note. Our forest guards are doing a huge service to the nation. They need to be ensured a safe environment to do their work. A pregnant woman being beaten for doing her job is unacceptable in modern India."

As per the police, the former sarpanch was unhappy as the forest officer, without his permission, took contractual labourers to the area for tiger census. According to the victim, the accused demanded money but she refused. She further claimed that her husband was beaten up by the couple with slippers. Maharashtra's women commission has taken cognisance of the incident and has demanded an immediate report from Satara SP.

Image: Twitter/@PraveenAngusamyIFS