IFS Officer Shweta Singh Appointed Director In PMO

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Shweta Singh was on Tuesday appointed as a director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Singh is a 2008-batch IFS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Singh's appointment for a period of three years from the date of her joining, the order said.

The ACC has cancelled the appointment of Aniket Govind Mandavgane, a 2009-batch IFS officer, as the Deputy Secretary in the PMO.

Mandavgane was on July 18 appointed as the Deputy Secretary.

