IFWJ Condemns Arrest & Assault On Arnab Goswami, Slams State For 'sheer Misuse Of Powers'

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) condemned the assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday and asked the Maharashtra government to 'desist from the witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and Republic'.

The IFJW slammed the Mumbai Police for the 'sheer misuse of state power' to target Arnab and Republic even after the network cooperated in all the investigations. Further, IJFW highlighted that Arnab and team had been 'trenchantly criticising the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government' over their inaction in the Palghar sadhu lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

The journalists' body also urged other media networks to 'sink their differences with Arnab Goswami and support Republic Media Network.

READ | HM Amit Shah Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Says 'attack On Free Press Will Be Opposed'

IFWJ condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) has condemned the physical assault and forcible arrest of an ace journalist Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police this morning in a case that pertains to the year 2018. It is an open secret that he has been trenchantly criticizing the Mumbai police particularly its Commissioner and the Maharashtra government for its inaction in the Sushant Singh Rajput and the brutal killing of the sadhus at Palghar. In a statement, the IFWJ President B V Mallikarjunaih and the Secretary-General Parmanand Pandey have asked the state government to desist from witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and the entire team of the Republic TV that he heads. This is the sheer misuse of state power against journalists, who have always volunteered to cooperate with any investigation of the police. After all, Arnab has never tried to flee from the country, and he has always made himself available for any interrogation. IFWJ has also appealed to all journalists of the country to sink their differences to support Arnab Goswami and his team which has been fiercely espousing the nationalistic journalism and exposing those elements, who have been dancing to the tunes of dons.

READ | SHOCKING: Arnab Goswami Manhandled By Mumbai Police At His House; VISUALS On Camera

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically manhandled by Mumbai Police team inside his residence on #LIVE TV https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/foTqOpsOE4 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

READ | EAM S Jaishankar Backs Arnab Goswami, Says 'This Is An Attack On The Freedom Of Press'

READ | JP Nadda Slams MVA Govt's 'bullying & Harassment' Of Arnab; Asserts, "India Will Punish"