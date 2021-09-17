ICG Ship Rajratan Apprehends Pakistani Boat 'Allah Pawawakal' With 12 Crew Members

During a surveillance mission, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a Pakistani boat ‘Allah Pawakal' with 12 crew members. A release statement said that for further investigation on the matter, the boat has been taken to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

The ICG informed, “On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew."

An investigation has been launched and a thorough background check of all of the crew members is being conducted. The boat is also being tracked with their GPS to find out the whereabouts of the boat before it was seized by the ICG. All the 12 crew members are in custody and local intelligence agencies are also coordinating with the investigation.

The incident has alerted central agencies with the possibility of terror links as earlier the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had informed India that a small boat was used by the terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

ICG's rescue operations

Earlier on the night of 13 September, the ICG had rescued about seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was sinking at Vanak Bara in Diu. The ICG had deployed an advanced light helicopter from Porbandar in Gujarat to carry out the rescue operation. The boat had lost its power due to machinery break down and was grounded off Vanak Bara in the sea. All seven crew were airlifted and rescued by the helicopter to safe ground. This was a fine display of advanced night capabilities of the indigenous aircraft, proficient aircrew and the Indian Coast Guard's ethos “Vayam Rakshamah”.

Meanwhile, the ICG rescued 11 fishermen after their boat suffered an engine failure on 13 Septemebr. The boat along with the fishing crew was stuck in the Bay of Bengal near Sagar Island when the ICG saved them. The fishing boat named MAA SHITALA was stranded when the ICG ships at sea received information about the sudden weather changes causing a swell in the seas. The ICG Kolkata headquarters had earlier warned fishermen against venturing out to the seas due to a sudden change in weather.

