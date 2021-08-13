IGP Kashmir Tells Pakistan To Take Dead Body Of Terrorist Usman

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police asked Pakistan to take the dead body of a terrorist who was killed during an anti-terror operation in Kulgam of South Kashmir. “If Pakistan claims the dead body of a killed terrorist, JKP is ready to hand over,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar while speaking to Republic TV.

IGP Kashmir tells Pakistan to take Terrorist Usman's body

IGP Kumar said that a Pakistani terrorist identified as Usman was killed in the encounter while the second one managed to flee.

"Intermittent firing remained on throughout the night and in the morning, the dead body of Usman was recovered. Usman was planning a big strike on security forces ahead of Independence Day," he said. "Rocket launcher, grenades, AK 47 rifle along with the mobile phone, was recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist. Besides, after a long time, Pakistani terrorists used a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). With the recoveries like this indicates that a major incident was averted by police and security forces," he adds.

Kashmir Police Chief said that terrorists not only were planning attacks ahead of August 15 but also trying hard to instil fear among the people to prevent them from participating in Independence Day functions. The gunfight broke out on Thursday afternoon after two LeT terrorists fired at a BSF moving convoy. It was around 14:30 hours when terrorists fired at a BSF moving convoy near Malpora crossing, however, due to swift and timely retaliatory actions by Police and security forces, the lives of the security personnel and civilians were saved.

However, terrorists took shelter in an inhabited building (5 storeys) and security forces decided to use a Rocket launcher as the target building was a huge & concrete structure. Kashmir Police Chief also said that the drones were used to keep updating situations inside a building and during this anti-terror operation 02 drones were also destroyed by the terrorist. The Terrorist also used the launching of an RPG shell, multiple grenade lobbing and heavy firing.

Conspiracy in Kulgam ahead of I-Day

In order to save the lives of the civilian population, during the anti-terror operation, Police along with Army were able to evacuate, 22 civilians including 12 shopkeepers, six females including an elderly and four non-local labourers from the structure where the encounter broke out.

Meanwhile, Police along with the security forces averted a major tragedy as they recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dadsara village of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district (during the intervening night of August 12 and13, 2021).

The incidents came close on the heels of several terror attacks ahead of Independence Day. On August 10, terrorists lobbed a grenade at Police and CRPF at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar injuring 10 civilians.

Pertinently on July 31, a top commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama Fidayeen (suicide) attack, was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The killed terrorist was identified as Adnan Ismail alias Lamboo. In 2017, Lamboo infiltrated from Tangdhar sector (Kupwara) 2017 and was active here since then. Lamboo was from the family of the JeM chief (Maulana) Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiracy and planning of the February 14, 2019, Lethpora attack.

