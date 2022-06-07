IGP Kashmir Briefs On Kupwara Encounter: '2 Terrorists Killed, AK 47 & Documents Seized'

Foiling a major infiltration bid, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been killed in three separate encounters in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours. While two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in J&K's Kupwara district on Tuesday morning, one was killed in Baramulla, and another one was killed on Monday evening in another encounter in the Sopore district.

Speaking on the Sopore and Kupwara encounters, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar spoke to ANI and provided details about neutralising the terrorists. Briefing about the Sopore encounter, the IGP Kashmir said that a Pakistani terrorist identified as Hanzalla from Pakistan's Lahore was killed by security forces on Monday. He further also informed that several incriminating materials including an AK-47 and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

#SoporeEncounterUpdate: As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ptI941H3qx — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 6, 2022

In addition to that, Kumar also said two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist escaped from the cordon following which search operations were initiated.

Further speaking on the Kupwara encounter that took place in the Chaktaras Kandi area on Tuesday morning, Vijay Kumar informed that a joint operation was launched by the Kupwara Police and that the Indian Army following which the two LeT terrorists were neutralized by the security forces. Several arms and ammunition were recovered including many AK-47s among other items, he added.

In the meantime, the Kupwara encounter came hours after a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with LeT was killed this morning in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora village in the Baramulla district.

'Security forces are on the lookout for neutralising terrorists': IGP Kashmir

IGP Vijay Kumar while speaking on the recent increase in terrorist infiltrations in Jammu and Kashmir said that these terrorists are being identified and are further arrested or neutralised. Giving details on the action taken after the recent killings in the valley, he informed that out of the two terrorists involved in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, one has been neutralised while the other one is on a run and the police are looking for him.

"In Amreen Bhat's murder case, two terrorists have been identified and neutralised. In Vijay Kumar's murder case, terrorists have been identified. They'll soon be arrested or neutralised", he added.



Image: PTI