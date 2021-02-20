IGP Kashmir Chairs Review Meet On Srinagar's Security After Terrorist Attack On Police

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar chaired a detailed security review meeting at Police Control Room, Kashmir in view of recent terror attacks in Srinagar City. The participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective areas to counter such attacks and other challenges faced at the ground level.

The IGP was briefed about the detailed security measures put in place to counter such attacks and for the maintenance of peace and security particularly for tourists as it is anticipated that a large number of tourists will visit Kashmir in the coming summer season.

The focus of the meeting was recent attacks by terrorists in Srinagar City and the security measures to counter such terrorist attacks. The participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective areas to counter such attacks and other challenges faced at the ground level.

The IGP Kashmir directed the participating officers to take all necessary measures for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar while discussing the importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments & locations in the city in order to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.

The IGP further stressed on the officers to strengthen the general security grid and to ensure better synergy & coordination among themselves and other sister agencies working at the ground level, so that terrorists and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the present peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Srinagar City. He also highlighted the importance of round the clock checks at strategic locations, and the use of drones to check the movement of hostile elements, among other measures. He also urged upon the Zonal SSP to keep a close watch on anti-national/anti-social elements, besides taking stringent action against such elements including trouble makers and rumour mongers.

The meet comes after the capital of the Union Territory witnessed two terror attacks recently - the attack on Krishna Dhaba where the 22-year-old owner was injured and the second attack led to the martyrdom of two policemen due to the terrorist firing from a close range. The two Bravehearts were laid to rest on Friday. These attacks occurred at a time when 24 members of the foreign delegation visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation on the ground and the developmental work of the administration since the abrogation of Article 370.

