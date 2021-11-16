IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar Details Hyderpora Ops: 'Definitely Huge Blow To Terror Activities'

In a major development, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora on Tuesday. The forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by the terrorists for communication. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar has now confirmed that the death toll in the Hyderpora encounter has risen to four. He called the encounter a major blow to the terror operators in the valley.

Following the massive anti-terror operation executed by the security forces in the region, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar has now confirmed the busting of a terror hideout in J&K’s Hyderpora. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Kashmir IGP said that the security forces took out the terrorist hideout by acting based on information they had received from an informant. “We got information that terrorists were operating from this very call centre,” the IGP told Republic.

Militant and terror associates killed in encounter in Hyderpora

He confirmed the killing of four in the encounter including a foreign militant, his local associate, an overground worker and a building owner. Kumar said that Altaf Ahmad Bhat, the owner of the complex was killed in a “crossfire”. He informed that further investigations into the matter is underway and said that the owner had made a mistake by not informing the police about renting out his building to the terrorists.

“The centre was used by local terrorists. The terrorist who got injured during the encounter with security forces here on Sunday was brought to this centre. There is a hideout adjacent to this call centre where terrorists from different regions came. Following the information received by Srinagar police, the police formed a team with Army and CRPF to carry out the bust,” the IGP said.

“Two terrorists were killed in the encounter with the forces. An active local terrorist known as Bilal Bhai alias Haider and Aamir Magray. Mudassir Gul, the fourth person was a terror associate who had rented space in the building but in effect was providing shelter to Haider and his associate. We wanted to catch the terrorists alive, but they were killed in the encounter,” the IGP said. “We have found several devices from the busted location. We are currently digitally analysing the materials confiscated from here, which will be shared later,” he added.

“This is definitely a massive blow to the terrorists. They were using the call centre for communications. They were heavily dependent on the hideout,” the IGP told Republic. Speaking about the rising security concern in the region, the IGP urged the public to stay alert in the region. He also asked the general public to inform the police before renting out any buildings of theirs and also urged parents to keep watch on their children’s activities.

Security forces bust terror operated call centre in J&K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora. The forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by the terrorists for communication. In exclusive footage accessed by Republic, the hi-tech hideout could be seen quipped with VOIP cables and snow boots used by the terrorists. According to the forces, the infiltrators used the setup to communicate to Pakistan and other terror operators present in the region. The three-structure building worked as a centre for connection between the four important districts of the Kashmir valley. The materials recovered from the site also indicated that a terrorist who received a fire wound in an encounter was being treated at the very centre.

