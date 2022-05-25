IGP Kashmir Vows To Avenge Terrorist Attack On J&K Cop In Srinagar, BJP Condemns Incident

In another attempt to incite terror among the people in the valley, a police personnel Saifullah Qadri was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon. His minor daughter who was with him at the time of the attack was also severely injured by terrorists.

Speaking on the same, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar who paid his final tributes to the deceased police officer on Wednesday spoke to the media and said that the perpetrators will be nabbed soon and will be punished accordingly. Further, calling it a barbaric attack, he said that the terrorists have now crossed every limit of inhumanity as they have not even spared a child.

Later while speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, he added that the terrorists' families should now come out, speak, and ask their sons to surrender. The IGP also informed about the slain police officer's injured daughter and said that she is stable now and is undergoing treatment. "There were two local terrorists involved in the attack. We will arrest them soon", he added.

BJP condemns attack

On the other hand, BJP leader and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta condemned the attack and called it a "sad" incident. Further, claiming that militancy is on a downfall in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that a few incidents like these are enough to instill fear among the people. "There is a need for the civilians as well as the police personnel to remain on an alert because we don't know where our enemies are and in which disguise", he added.

Similarly, JKPCC leader Ravinder Sharma also condemned the attack stating that it is another incident of targeted killing. He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim.

'We were able to avert a major attack', says IGP Kashmir

Speaking on the latest encounter carried out by the security forces in Baramulla, the IGP Kashmir called it a big success for the force as they were able to avert a big attack.

"Our 1 jawan is martyred and three terrorists have been killed so far. There were inputs that they were about to carry out an attack", he added. Notably, this came after three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

