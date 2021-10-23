IGRUA, Drone Destination sign pact with Haryana for drone training

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Amethi-based flying training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) and Drone Destination have jointly signed an initial pact with the Haryana Government's initiative DRIISHYA to commence drone training in Haryana, a release said on Saturday.

The Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) initiative aims at speedy implementation of various types of surveys and imaging work using drones as manual surveys which are conducted at regular intervals are very time consuming, costly and require more manpower.

IGRUA and Drone Destination currently operate out of 2 satellite campuses -- one in Manesar, Haryana and the other in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"With the launch of the new drone policy, we envision establishing drone training schools with various state governments across India. This (trilateral) partnership of DRIISHYA, IGRUA and Drone Destination will enable us to provide professional drone training in the State of Haryana,'' said Krishnendu Gupta, Director, IGRUA in a release.

IGRUA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has always addressed the growing demand and the rapid technological transformation of the Indian Aviation sector, said the release.

IGRUA has partnered with Drone Destination to provide drone training across India, it said.

With the launch of the new drone policy, India is poised to become one of the largest markets for drones whose scale adoption in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, energy and utilities, healthcare, mining, homeland security will create an exponential demand for skilled drone pilots in the country, according to the release.

Chirag Sharma, Founder & CEO, Drone Destination stated that with the help of drones, the efficiency of surveys will increase exponentially.

Drone surveys will benefit multiple departments of the Haryana government including revenue department, mining, forest, traffic, disaster management, town and country planning, agriculture, among others. PTI IAS MR MR

