IHCL Gears Up For A Post-lockdown Future; Lists Hygiene & Safety Measures

With expectations of further easing of the nationwide lockdown, the hotel industry – one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy due to the pandemic – is preparing for the post-lockdown future. The Taj Group of hotels has begun implementing heightened hygiene and safety procedures for all guests, employees, partners, and vendors.

In a statement, the company – Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) – said that among various measures, thermal screening of all employees and guests, intensive hospital-level sanitisation of its hotels as well as new contactless processes and social distancing measures will be followed.

"In preparation of resuming operations, the company has implemented multiple recommendations in its hotels and across the organization in accordance with guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Government of India. IHCL has also been working in close consultation with its longstanding global partners, who are pioneers in providing smart sustainable solutions for cleanliness and hygiene for the hospitality industry," the company stated.

Measures to be adopted

Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted of all guests and associates entering the hotels. Check-in and check-out formalities will be processed digitally as far as possible in order to have minimum contact. Common and high-touch areas of hotels like cars, lobbies, and elevators would witness more frequent and industrial-strength disinfectants being used as part of an escalated cleanliness routine. Restaurants and banquet areas will have fewer tables and all self-serving buffets are suspended. Menus will largely be digital or single-use, with greater emphasis on wellness-oriented food sections for healthier meals and a greater level of immunity.

IHCL says all its guest-facing employees like baggage handlers, valets, and guest relations and backroom staff, like housekeeping and engineering, have been adequately trained on social distancing norms as well as the latest precautionary hygiene and safety guidelines. In addition, all associates and vendors will also be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all work areas will be disinfected regularly.

Assurance of exacting standards of safety, hygiene

Over the host of measures by IHCL, the company's MD & CEO, Puneet Chhatwal was quoted in the press release as saying: “The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene. We have augmented our already stringent protocols as we look forward to welcoming our guests to relive the legendary magic of Tajness restrengthened.”

