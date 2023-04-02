IIFL JITO 'Ahimsa Run' Flagged Off By Political Leaders Today; Know About The Peace Yatra

IIFL JITO 'Ahimsa Run' is being organised by the women's wing of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) beginning today, April 2, 2023, and will be held across 23 countries and 65 cities in India. This initiative has received support as well as recognition from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it aims to spread the concept of peace, practice positivity, cosmic love, brotherhood, and non-violence among people across the world.

What is JITO Ahimsa Run?

With a message of "Live and Let Live," this marathon is an extended summer version of the JITO Half Marathon. This is the first time in global history that thousands of runners will join for a cause across 65 cities in India and at 20 international locations simultaneously. This run is expected to mark its entry into the Guinness World Records, Word Records India, and the Limca Book of Records for the most runners to run in multiple locations for the cause of Ahimsa (non-violence).

The run will include four established categories - a 21 km half marathon, 10 km and 5 km timed runs, and a 3 km fun run for amateurs, families, and children. It will be open to people of all ages, gender, and communities.

It is being endorsed by many public personalities, and political leaders across India and aims to initiate the younger generation towards peace and nonviolence at an early age to create a future generation where war and violence will become a thing of the past.

Political leaders flag off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run'

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja today flagged off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run' from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

WATCH | Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja today flagged off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run' from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi pic.twitter.com/4F9b0htTHL — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the event and flagged off the run in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

LIVE | IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run for peace and non-violence | Nagpur@jitoahimsarun #peace

https://t.co/aLdciwIauS — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off 'JITO Ahimsa Run' in Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flags off 'JITO Ahimsa Run' in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/kEh1aQFdLN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023

How to register for IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run

One can register for IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run at ahimsarun.com to become a part of the run. The registration link opened on March 17, 2023, and one can choose the city and country they want to run in. By clicking on the location, the person can register from their choice of location and choose the type of marathon they are interested in.